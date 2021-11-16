‘I’m sure,’ says a former Liverpool scout about Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho has been persuaded that Liverpool, rather than Manchester United, would be a better fit for him.

Sancho was linked with the Reds during the summer and last year while he was at Borussia Dortmund, where he was one of Europe’s most sought assets.

Sancho eventually left Dortmund in the summer for £75 million to join Man United, but things haven’t gone according to plan so far.

Sancho has made 13 appearances for United since his move to Old Trafford, but has yet to score his first goal.

Former Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate, who also managed for Liverpool, has highlighted why Sancho would be better suited to the Reds’ approach.

Following a call from Michael Edwards in 2016, Woodgate worked as a scout at Liverpool and has provided his thoughts on why things haven’t gone as planned for Sancho since joining Man United.

“Sancho has struggled since joining Man United this summer, and I put it down to the style of play; it doesn’t suit him,” Woodgate told Ladbrokes during the unveiling of the 5-A-Side Bet on Tottenham v Leeds.

“It would be a different ball game altogether if United reproduced Dortmund’s approach,” he continued, “but Man United don’t play that way; they don’t play the type of football Sancho is used to.”

“Jadon Sancho is a phenomenal talent, and if you play to his strengths, he’ll shine. He’ll come good again, there’s no doubt in my mind.

“I’m convinced if he was in the Liverpool team, he’d be a completely different player.”