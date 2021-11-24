‘I’m sure,’ Raheem Sterling said in response to Barcelona transfer rumors.

Glen Johnson has refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool re-signing Raheem Sterling as the Manchester City forward’s future becomes increasingly uncertain.

Sterling has only started four Premier League games this season, and he has plummeted down the Etihad’s pecking order.

In City’s 3-0 triumph over Everton on Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old was trusted to play from the outset, but he is no longer a sure starter under Pep Guardiola.

Sterling, who is under contract until the summer of 2023, has unable to reach an agreement with the Sky Blues and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The England international left Liverpool in a tumultuous manner in the summer of 2015, but Johnson believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side would benefit from the winger’s unlikely comeback.

In an interview with Bettingodds.com, the former Liverpool right-back stated of alleged transfer interest in Sterling, “If it’s truly between Liverpool and Barcelona, then it’s no competition considering where both clubs are at the moment.”

“Liverpool could absolutely do with a player like Raheem, but he would probably struggle to break into their starting eleven at first because both Salah and Mane are currently on fire,” Johnson added. They can’t, however, each play 60 games in a season.

“Raheem would undoubtedly have a chance to compete for a place at Liverpool.” He’s still a fantastic player, and I’m sure Liverpool will welcome the opportunity to re-sign him.” When asked for an update on Sterling’s future, Guardiola stated that he had no idea ‘what’s going to happen.’

He told reporters, “Don’t ask me anything until the transfer window opens because I’m not going to answer anything.”

“My and Raheem’s concentration is on the games, and I’m not going to address any queries about what will happen in the future because I have no idea.”