‘I’m on my way,’ Joel Matip says of his fitness as the Liverpool defender accepts Virgil van Dijk’s offer.

After years of injury agony at Liverpool, Joel Matip has conceded he is nearing peak physical condition.

The former Schalke defender has struggled in each of his five seasons with the club, with last season being the most difficult thus far.

During the 2020/21 season, Matip missed a total of 37 games, joining Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the treatment table as the Reds grappled with a central defensive crisis.

He now intends to put those difficulties behind him as the 30-year-old aspires to play a significant role in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

“I’m on my way to being in the greatest shape I can be,” Matip said of his fitness. “But I think I need more games to really be in terrific shape.” Playing in proper contests is always different, and you need some time for your legs and health.

“Even if you have a setback or a bigger knock, you just have to work hard and you always have the possibility to come back and be in good shape,” the Reds’ defender continued.

Matip has become somewhat of a cult icon off the pitch, despite not always being in the starting lineup owing to injury concerns.

Over 75,000 people follow the Twitter account ‘No Context Joel Matip,’ which regularly posts photos and videos of the towering centre-back acting strangely in training and games.

Matip has noticed the humour in these posts and is frequently reminded of them by teammates, particularly Van Djik.

“My teammates, particularly Virgil, enjoy this type of thing. He’s the one that says, “Oh, did you see it?” and he’s usually one of the first to see it since he enjoys this kind of thing, he told BeIN SPORTS.

“Some of them are extremely amusing; I can laugh at myself and have no idea what I’m doing all the time. I don’t appear to be conscious of the cameras that are always present, but I don’t go out of my way to look for them. My attention is frequently drawn to the game or to anything else.

