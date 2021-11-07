‘I’m not your puppy,’ Jurgen Klopp slams West Ham following Liverpool’s defeat.

When faced with the media after Liverpool’s Premier League defeat to West Ham, Jurgen Klopp stated that he was not a “puppy.”

The Reds were defeated 3-2 by the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, ending their unblemished start to the season.

A free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a goal from substitute Divock Origi were insufficient consolation for the visitors.

Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run came to an end thanks to an Alisson own goal, a Pablo Fornals strike, and a Kurt Zouma header.

After the game, when asked about key parts of the defeat by BBC 5Live and Sky, Klopp could not hide his anger.

“[The termination of my extended unbeaten streak] is the least of my concerns. A run will come to an end, no matter how long it lasts “When asked about his 25-game winning streak, Klopp answered, “It’s over.”

“There were a few of events during the game that were difficult to swallow.

“If you don’t take a chance, you’re leaving it up to the refs to decide.”

Klopp was then pressed for more information on the decisions in question, to which he responded: “It’s a fascinating question you pose.

“If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m not sure I want to answer the question. Do you believe [Alisson] was hampered in his first goal? Is it your responsibility not to have an opinion? That’s all right.” VAR’s decision not to tell referee Craig Pawson to dismiss Aaron Cresswell for a challenge on Jordan Henderson divided views.

Pawson didn’t even give the West Ham full-back a yellow card, and VAR was called in to determine if the challenge deserved a red, but the on-field judgement was maintained.

Klopp urged the press to draw their own conclusions when asked if he thought Cresswell should have been sent off.

“Oh, my god. I’m not your puppy, by the way. Hopefully, you have your own point of view. Everything is fine, “Klopp stated.