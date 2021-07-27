‘I’m not sure what you’re talking about.’ – Questions from a former Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk’s choice by Jurgen Klopp

Jose Enrique, a former Liverpool defender, says he’s perplexed by Jurgen Klopp’s critical decision.

The Reds are now in Austria for pre-season training in order to improve their fitness levels ahead of the new season.

Liverpool won their first pre-season game on Friday night, a gritty 1-0 triumph against Mainz.

Joel Matip, as well as a new signing Ibrahima Konate started the game at centre-back, but Klopp made wholesale changes before halftime, and the pair were substituted.

According to rumors, Konate and Matip are the most likely partnership to start at the heart of Liverpool’s defense in the season’s first match.

The Reds will play Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14, followed by Burnley at Anfield the following week.

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have yet to play in pre-season due to the fact that they are still recovering from injuries.

Klopp revealed on Friday that Van Dijk and Gomez are unlikely to play in Liverpool’s next friendly against Hertha Berlin later this week.

Enrique took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction with Van Dijk and Gomez’s lack of playing time during preseason.

“I feel we are perfect,” the Spaniard tweeted, “but I want to see how Gomez and Van Dijk are doing since I don’t understand how they still don’t have any minutes after such a long spell away, so hopefully both of them are good.”