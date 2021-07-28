‘I’m not James Milner,’ says the narrator. – Prison, Jeremy Kyle, and how a Liverpool transfer flop who had a falling out with manager Rafa Benitez was on the verge of joining Real Madrid

When you look back at the Liverpool team that faced AC Milan in the 2007 Champions League Final, you see a group of players who combined for 845 international caps.

They have won multiple medals at the World Cup, European Championships, Champions League, UEFA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, Super Lig, FA Cup, League Cup, Copa del Rey, Copa Italia, DFB-Pokal, KNVB Cup, Turkish Cup, FIFA Club World Cup Championships, and Olympic Games.

Following their time at Anfield, they have lined up for European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and AS Roma, among others.

Despite this, the player who shone brightest in Athens was the one who had no international caps, no winners’ trophies, and no big-name club on his CV following his stint at Liverpool.

The one who was sent to Billericay Town instead of Barcelona. A childhood Red who aspired to play for his beloved Liverpool side at Anfield.

Pennant, Jermaine

While the rest of his teammates went on to have great careers across Europe, making the most of every single ounce of talent at the highest level imaginable, the winger’s story remains a peculiar tale of untapped promise.

Or was it just that he was never good enough?

Rafa Benitez has always treated him as a second-string player. Not exactly the type of player the Spaniard wished to have at Anfield.

Pennant joined Liverpool for £6.7 million from relegated Birmingham City in July 2006 as a replacement for Dani Alves after the Brazilian’s own move to Merseyside fell through. He had been in prison for just over a year.

Despite this, his 2006/07 season is perhaps his greatest, and one in which he came agonizingly close to earning an England call-up.

In Athens, the then-24-year-old was the third youngest member of the Liverpool starting XI after Daniel Agger and Javier Mascherano, and he should have been entering his prime with his finest years ahead of him.

The 2007 Champions League Final, on the other hand, was as fantastic as it gets.

Pennant retired in 2018, leaving Pepe Reina as the sole remaining member of that night’s starting XI.

Mascherano is now signed with Hebei China Fortune of China after leaving Barcelona in. “The summary has come to an end.”