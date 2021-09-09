‘I’m not going to lie.’ – Everton players tell who their quickest teammate is.

Everton’s players have revealed who their quickest player is, claiming he is so quick he can catch pigeons.

When asked who on the team was the fastest, the clear majority of players chose Ben Godfrey.

Last season, the defender, who joined the Toffees for £20 million from Norwich, embarked on a number of lung-busting runs, and his dashes from deep made him an instant fan favorite.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has a busy season ahead of him as the importance of the centre-back position develops.

When asked who the team’s fastest player was, Jonjoe Kenny said on the club’s YouTube page, “Ben Godfrey catches pigeons, simple as.”

“He’s incredibly fast,” Tom Davies said of Godfrey, before amusingly adding with a straight face, “I did see him capture a pigeon once.” In Florida, an alligator was actually caught.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also praised by Kenny as a quick player, and captain Seamus Coleman backed up that remark.

“To be honest, it’s probably close between Ben and Dominic Calvert-Lewin,” the Everton right-back stated.

“However, once Ben gets going, he’s quick, so I’m not sure if they have or would have a race, but it’s close between them two. Dominic is also really swift, but I’d go with Ben.”

Calvert-Lewin, Everton’s number nine, was humble in his choice of Godfrey.

Mason Holgate chose his partner defender as well, but he didn’t have much of a choice.

He smiled. “It’s Ben Godfrey, and if I say anything else, he’ll yell at me,” he added.

Godfrey’s answers from Alex Iwobi and Fabian Delph were both emphatic, while Jarrad Branthwaite characterized the centre-back as “quick.”

More than one name came to mind for talented winger Anthony Gordon, who boldly added himself to the list but ultimately chose Godfrey.

He answered, “I believe there are a few up there.” “I’d put Dom there.” That’s where I’d place myself. Demarai [Gray], but I believe Ben is the best of us.”

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, two newcomers, have yet to play in a meaningful encounter with Godfrey, and it appears that other players have piqued their interest thus far.

