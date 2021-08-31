‘I’m Not Done,’ says armless archer Stutzman, who vows to return to Paris in 2024.

“Armless archer” is a term used to describe someone who has no arms. After being knocked out of the final 16 for the second Games in a row Tuesday, Matt Stutzman said he will not give up on his quest for an illusive Paralympic gold medal.

After losing 143-137 against Slovakia’s Marcel Pavlik in the men’s solo compound open archery division, the London 2012 silver medalist declared, “I’m not quitting.”

“I’ll be back in Paris in 2024, and my ultimate aim is to represent the United States in LA in 2028, which will be my final Games,” said American Stutzman, who fell at the same point five years ago in Rio.

The 2015 world champion, who was born without arms and uses his foot to grip the bow, has a Twitter handle, @ArmlessArcher, where his profile boldly states, “I do everything with my feet.”

However, following a second consecutive early exit from the Paralympics and one of his “worst scores in five years,” Stutzman struck a deeply unhappy figure.

After appearing alongside eight other competitors in the renowned 2020 documentary “Rising Phoenix,” the American has become one of the world’s most well-known paralympians.

He admitted that anxiety had gotten the better of him at Yumenoshima Archery Park, which is unusual for someone who has handled his growing renown with grace, confidence, and a fantastic sense of humour.

“Everything seemed fantastic in practice,” the 38-year-old remarked, “but I let the adrenaline get to me.”

“That was not my strategy. My game plan was solid going into it, but there was an unforeseen aspect that I hadn’t anticipated, and it cost me this time,” Stutzman explained.

“I can’t seem to get my bow to stop moving. He explained, “I can’t calm it down, I can’t control it; it was just a crazy control thing.”

“I was in a bad mood. That’s the courteous way of putting things. That was arguably one of my lowest scores in the last five years.”

He Zihao of China won gold with a 147-143 triumph over Iran’s Ramezan Biabani, who achieved a new Paralympics record score of 148 in his quarter-final.

Pavlik, Stutzman’s conqueror, was beaten 144-142 by An Xinliang of China in the bronze match, and therefore missed out on a medal.

Stutzman has won nearly every major title in archery and even owns the world record for the longest precise shot, but a spot on the Paralympic podium has eluded him.

“It appears as if I’ve won gold at every single tournament on the planet.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.