‘I’m not a d***,’ she says. An Everton defender who was traded to Manchester United and was diagnosed with autism. He adored Howard Kendall and wanted to “spite” Walter Smith.

The unfulfilled Everton career of John O’Kane is best summed up by the polar opposite descriptions of his two managers at Goodison Park.

“You never know, I may have been at Everton for ten years,” he added of his first employer.

“Howard gave me the ability to breathe freely.”

And what about the second of his bosses?

“I wanted to turn it on since there was a training match versus the reserves,” O’Kane continues.

After a rejected approach from Marco Silva, Marcel Brands’ £20 million transfer attempt has been proven correct.

Howard Kendall signed the defender in January 1998, but Walter Smith sold him to Bolton Wanderers in November the following year.

Kendall could have lasted at Goodison for much longer if he had stayed at the club, according to O’Kane.

Kendall provided O’Kane with a boss who, despite being oblivious of the tension and stress he disguised from view, knew how to motivate him.

Smith, a former Manchester United full-back, has a personality with which he will clash.

Over the phone, O’Kane, 46, reflects on his time at Everton ahead of the publication of his memoirs.

He declares, “I’m not a d***.” “However, if I believe I am correct, I will go for it. Everything that needs to be said has been said. It’s a free-form reflection.”

‘Bursting the Bubble’ is a phrase that means “bursting the bubble.” ‘Football, Autism, and Me’ promises to be an uncensored, brutally honest account of his life and career.

He added, “I always knew I was on the spectrum, but I was adept at masking and hiding it.”

“It’s really difficult when you’re in that football bubble…

In terms of banter, it’s a tough sport.

“Anxiety and stress would pile up, and it would have a significant impact on how I played and trained. Many people are on the autism spectrum and are completely unaware of it. But, because I am psychologically tough, I simply got on with it.

“I’m a pretty powerful person, but that didn’t always show in that situation. It would be very different now, but it was very difficult in the 1990s.”

O’Kane retired from professional hockey at the age of 29, claiming he needed a “change,” but he felt he could have played for much longer.

He transferred to non-league Hyde United, where he enjoyed the same space and freedom he had in the Premier League. “The summary has come to an end.”