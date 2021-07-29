‘I’m More Than My Achievements and Gymnastics,’ she says. Simone Biles Sends a Message to the World

American gymnast Simone Biles reminded the world she was more than simply a gymnast with routines never seen before late Wednesday night in the United States, only hours before the women’s all-around gymnastics finals began at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday night.

Biles described herself as more than just an accomplished gymnast who won gold medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and was the most decorated world champion of all time.

She revealed that she had real-life problems in addition to her athletic skill, which is packed like dynamite inside her 4-foot-8 frame. Her emotions exploded on a global platform, which was the only thing that could truly overshadow her athletic skills in the gymnastics arena.

After pulling out of both the team and individual finals at this week’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Biles tweeted, Facebooked, and, well, told the world that she was more than her accomplishments.

‘[T]he outpouring of love and support I’ve received has made me understand I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics,’ she says. Biles used Facebook and Twitter to express herself.

Biles, who is at just 4-foot-8, is seen as a giant by the majority of those who follow her on social media. The petite but formidable Houstonian said she had to withdraw from the Olympic team finals due to mental health difficulties, but she did not say whether she would compete in the individual events. Then, on Wednesday morning, she yanked herself out of both of them.

Biles won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, giving her a total of six medals in her career; she previously won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Biles, 24, said she withdrew from the finals to safeguard her mental health, despite riding a wave of enthusiasm to Tokyo, dubbing herself the “Greatest of All Time,” or G.O.A.T.

Twitter unveiled an emoji in honor of Biles just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. It was a goat with a gold medal around its neck floating through the air.

