‘I’m concerned,’ says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is concerned that player welfare is not being taken properly as Covid-19 ramps up its festive fixture schedule.

For Sunday’s Premier League tie at Tottenham, the Reds were without four players who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Henderson was also absent due to sickness.

Despite the fact that half of the top-flight schedule was wiped out last weekend due to Covid postponements, Premier League clubs decided on Monday to complete the full festive schedule, despite reports that some were in favor of moving one of the banks of fixtures to relieve the pressure on squads that are already overworked.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, commenting before of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City, branded the Reds’ decision to face Leeds at home and Leicester away in the league within 72 hours on Boxing Day and December 28 as “absurd.”

In an interview with BBC Sport, club captain Henderson expressed his concern that “nobody really takes player wellbeing seriously.”

“I don’t think people realize how intense it is until they see it for themselves,” he remarked.

“To us, football is everything, and we want to be able to play at our best every time we step onto the field.” And, sadly, it is difficult to do so at this time.

“It’s been like this for a few years now, and it’s been challenging, but then you throw in Covid, and it gets even more difficult and worse.”

“I’m concerned that no one is truly concerned about the welfare of the players.

“I think decisions are made – of course we want to play football, we want to get out there and play – but I’m concerned about player welfare, which I don’t believe is taken seriously enough, especially now that Covid is here.”

“We’ll attempt to have conversations in the background and exert some influence in the future,” he says, “but I don’t think the players are getting the respect they need right now in terms of having someone who can speak.”

