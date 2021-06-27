‘I’m aware,’ says Gareth Southgate of Liverpool’s victory over England.

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, acknowledges the “dynamic” that exists between Liverpool and the national squad.

A large number of local Reds fans have had a tense relationship with the Three Lions for a long time, often preferring to support the rivals.

That was brought to the fore again earlier this year, when Southgate was chastised by Liverpool fans for failing to select Trent Alexander-Arnold for a World Cup qualifying triple-header.

However, England’s manager believes that there is no need for a divide between club and nation, particularly when it comes to players.

He admitted, “There’s always that little bit of dynamic between Liverpool and England, and I’m aware of it.” “That is something I am aware of.

“Liverpool Football Club has my undying admiration. I’m aware that it’s a one-of-a-kind city with an incredible football pedigree, an incredible passion for the game, and, because of its history, a truly proud individual identity.

“But I’ve also played for England at Anfield, and I’ve worked with a lot of Liverpool players throughout my time with the national team, so club and country don’t have to be separated.

“The Liverpool lads we’ve got in the squad have been ecstatic to be a part of it.”

Southgate was speaking to Liverpool fan channel The Redmen TV as part of their “Hendo 10” series, which celebrates Jordan Henderson’s ten years at Anfield.

And, ahead of the 2018 World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed how Henderson responded when told he had missed out on the national team captaincy by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

When asked if that mattered to Liverpool manager Southgate, he replied: “It absolutely did. I have a great deal of regard for Hendo as a human being. Of course, he would have preferred to be England captain, and he had all of the necessary skills.

“We took a decision at that time, I did have a conversation with him and explained the route I was going and the reasons why, he accepted that brilliantly.

“It wouldn’t be fair to say I didn’t think he would care or be disappointed. It was a massive event. and every time he wears the armband I know. The summary comes to a close.