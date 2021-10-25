‘I’m already a little bit nervous,’ says Liverpool defender as a rare loan possibility approaches.

After thrashing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, on-loan defender Sepp van den Berg has conceded that beating Liverpool will be difficult.

At halftime, the Reds were 4-0 up, and Mohamed Salah became the first opposition player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Liverpool return to the Carabao Cup midweek with a short journey to Preston North End.

Van den Berg is now on loan at Deepdale and will be hoping to play against his parent club, but he knows it will be a difficult task.

“I know we were already nervous, but them beating United 5-0 is astounding,” says the coach “‘I told Sky Sports,’ he said.

“Of course, I always knew they were capable of it, so there’s nothing new, but we know they’re good, so we have to be excellent as well.”

“Everything [in the first half]was outstanding.” Quick play, with [Mohamed] Salah in fine form.

“I know they’re really strong in every position, so it’ll be a tough game.””

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston, the 19-year-old re-joined the club in the summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will decide whether or not he is eligible for the match, but Van den Berg is optimistic that he will be able to participate.

“I had mixed feelings,” he stated when the draw was done. To be honest, I was just pleased to play a huge team in the following round, but it’s still my club because it’s Liverpool.

“I knew going in that if it was Liverpool, I’d have a tough time playing wise, but just looking at everyone’s reaction in the club and among the supporters, you can tell it’s a big game for everyone here, so it’s a wonderful opponent to play against.”