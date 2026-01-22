Illinois Faces Major Test Without Star Guard Kylan Boswell

The Illinois Fighting Illini are facing a crucial stretch of their 2025-26 basketball season without their standout guard, Kylan Boswell, who has been sidelined with a fractured right hand. The injury, which occurred during a recent practice, leaves Illinois without one of its most important playmakers at a critical point in the Big Ten campaign.

At 15-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play, Illinois had been riding high with a seven-game winning streak, but Boswell’s absence throws a wrench into their plans for upcoming matchups against Purdue and Michigan State. Boswell, averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists per game, has been instrumental in leading the offense, and his leadership on the court will be sorely missed. The Illini will need to adjust quickly to fill the gap left by their star guard.

Illinois Set to Face Major Conference Showdowns

With Boswell expected to be out until mid-February, Illinois will have to navigate several key games without him. The most immediate test will come on January 24, 2026, when the Illini travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face No. 4-ranked Purdue. This Big Ten showdown, set to tip off at 3 p.m. ET, is one of the season’s marquee matchups, and without Boswell, the Illini will need to lean on other players to step up. Following that, a critical game against Michigan State looms on February 7, making this a pivotal stretch for Illinois’ title hopes.

Head coach Brad Underwood has expressed confidence in his team’s depth, noting that the Illini are a well-rounded group with multiple players capable of stepping into bigger roles. However, replacing Boswell’s contributions—especially his scoring ability and leadership—is a tough task. The team’s first game without him came on January 21, 2026, against Maryland, where the coaching staff experimented with new rotations to assess which players might rise to the occasion.

As Illinois prepares for these crucial matchups, the basketball world is watching closely. The Big Ten is known for its grueling schedule, and with both Purdue and Michigan State vying for top spots, every game will count. The Illini’s ability to adjust and adapt without their star guard will have a significant impact on their conference standing and potential NCAA tournament seeding.

For Illinois fans, the immediate questions are clear: Who will handle the ball in crunch time? Can the Illini keep up with the Big Ten’s elite? The next few weeks will answer these questions, and with Boswell’s expected return by mid-February, Illinois hopes to stay in the hunt for the Big Ten crown until then.