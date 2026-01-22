Illinois Extends Win Streak to Eight with Big Ten Rout of Maryland

No. 11 Illinois overcame adversity to cruise past Maryland, 89-70, on January 21, 2026, at the State Farm Center, marking their eighth consecutive win. Despite being without second-leading scorer Kylan Boswell, sidelined with a hand injury, the Fighting Illini dominated, pushing their record to 16-3 and solidifying their place near the top of the Big Ten standings.

Andrej Stojakovic emerged as the star of the night for Illinois, exploding for a season-high 30 points. The California transfer, who had struggled with his shooting all season, found his rhythm from beyond the arc, hitting four three-pointers. Illinois’ collective shooting was on point, with the team making 15 three-pointers, stretching Maryland’s defense to the breaking point. Stojakovic’s performance, along with contributions from several other Illini players, showcased their depth and offensive power.

Maryland’s Struggles Continue

For Maryland, the loss further highlighted their season-long struggles against ranked opponents. With this defeat, the Terrapins dropped to 8-11 overall and 1-7 in Big Ten play. Their offense, which had shown promise in their previous game against Penn State, went cold after a strong start. Maryland hit six of their first seven shots but quickly faded as Illinois took control. The Illini unleashed a 25-4 run to close the first half, and Maryland could not recover. Their shooting collapsed in the second half, connecting on just four of 21 attempts before the break.

The absence of star player Pharrel Payne, sidelined with a leg injury, was evident. Maryland’s head coach, Buzz Williams, acknowledged that the matchup exposed the team’s weaknesses, especially their inability to replicate Illinois’ size and skill. Illinois’ towering lineup, including the 7-foot Ivisic twins, dominated the glass, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and converting them into 20 second-chance points.

Redshirt freshman Andre Mills provided a bright spot for Maryland, scoring a team-high 16 points in the second half, while Solomon Washington posted 13 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Terrapins’ lack of consistency was glaring, as several key players failed to step up. Maryland’s woes were compounded by poor free-throw shooting, as Washington went just 3-for-8 from the line.

As for Illinois, their depth continued to shine. Even with Boswell sidelined, the Illini played with poise, overcoming injuries to remain one of the most dangerous teams in the country. With their 19-game start as their best since the 2008-09 season, Illinois is positioned for a potential deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois now looks ahead to their next challenge as they continue to build on their impressive streak. Meanwhile, Maryland faces another tough road ahead with back-to-back matchups against Michigan State and Purdue, with questions mounting about their ability to find consistency amid their current struggles.