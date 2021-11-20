‘I’ll inform Pep Guardiola!’ – Rafa Benitez confirms Mason Holgate meetings following Anthony Gordon’s Everton admission.

Rafa Benitez has applauded Anthony Gordon’s continuous development and stated what he realized at the start of the season.

The winger has created a handful of chances for himself so far this season, and he was back in the starting lineup for Everton’s recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

It was the youngster’s third start in the Premier League this season, and it was his first time playing 90 minutes in the tournament.

Gordon has yet to score or assist this season, but his performances have wowed both the fans in the seats and the coaching staff on the sidelines.

Benitez says that the winger realized early in the season that if he could improve just one aspect of his game, he might be a regular for his team in the coming months.

“Obviously, he needs more experience because he is still young,” the manager said, “but the improvement of every young player begins in the mind.”

“He can be a better player if he has the appropriate mentality and approach.” You can get better and better if you have the talent and quality that he has – and the appropriate approach that he has.

“In his instance, he realized early in the season that he could play, but that he needed to be more consistent. He is mentally tough and understands that he must continue to work hard.

“That makes me happy. Does this imply that he can begin (tomorrow)? Yes, he can now begin any game because he is psychologically capable of doing so.

“Does this imply that he will begin?” On Sunday, I’ll inform Pep Guardiola of my squad!” Mason Holgate is one player who will not play for Everton on Sunday.

After receiving a red card for a dangerous challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the closing minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw with Spurs last time out, the centre-back will miss the next three games for his club.

Benitez has stated what he believes the defender should concentrate on during his time away from the team, as well as urging him to learn from his expulsion.

When asked if he had spoken to Holgate, Benitez said, "Yes."

