Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin won in the French Open to keep the favorites’ banner flying.

With victories in the third round at Roland Garros, Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin kept the favorites’ flag flying.

Along with Serena Williams, they are two of just three top-10 seeds left in the women’s draw, and they might replicate last year’s final in the last eight.

Swiatek defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4) 6-0 to extend his winning streak to ten games and 20 sets.

Kontaveit came closer to taking a set from the young Pole than anyone else this year or last, striking 23 winners and only 11 unforced errors in the first, but it wasn’t enough.

Swiatek came back from a break down to win the first set on a tie-break and then cruised through the second set to set up a showdown with Marta Kostyuk, a Ukrainian teenager.

“For sure, when you’re winning too easily sometimes you have thinking like, ‘hey, if I’m leading 3-0, I’m going to win this set easy,’ and you sort of take things for granted,” the eighth seed said.

“It’s wonderful to have matches like that because it brings you back to reality and forces you to focus on each point and game. I’m just delighted that I can play really good deciding balls and really good in crucial situations. For me, that is the most crucial thing.”

Kenin, who recently opted to part ways with her father Alex as her coach, arrived in Paris on a four-match losing streak, but has rediscovered her form at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old came back to win 4-6 6-1 6-4 against compatriot Jessica Pegula, who is having a fantastic season.

“Leading up wasn’t the best form,” Kenin said. But, of course, I put in a lot of effort over the last few weeks, and now everything is coming together, which makes me extremely happy.

"I don't feel like my game is the same as it was when I won the Australian Open in 2020. But, in comparison to how I'm now playing.