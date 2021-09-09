If women are barred from participating in sports, Australia will cancel the Afghanistan test.

Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that a historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan would be canceled unless the Taliban reverses a claimed restriction on women participating in sports.

The first-ever men’s Test between the two countries, scheduled for November, is in jeopardy, according to the governing body, after the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, reportedly stated that women would not be allowed to play cricket or any other sport under the new regime.

Wasiq told Australian channel SBS on Wednesday, “I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary for women to play cricket.”

“In cricket, people may find themselves in a scenario where their face and body are exposed. Women are not allowed to be viewed in this way in Islam.

“We live in the media era, so there will be photos and films, and people will view them. Women are not allowed to play cricket or other sports that expose them under Islam or the Islamic Emirate.”

The Taliban announced quickly after taking power that the Afghanistan men’s team’s schedule would not be disrupted, prompting Cricket Australia to announce earlier this month that the historic match would still be held on November 27.

Cricket Australia stated on Thursday that growing women’s cricket globally is “very vital” to the organization.

“Our aim for cricket is that it is a sport for everyone, and we absolutely support the game for women at all levels,” it stated.

“If recent media accusations that women’s cricket in Afghanistan would not be supported are true, Cricket Australia will have no choice but to refuse to host Afghanistan for the proposed Test match in Hobart.”

The Taliban outlawed most forms of entertainment, including several sports, during their first term in office, and stadiums were used as public execution sites.

Despite promises to impose a less rigorous form of Islamic law this time, the United Nations reports that women in Afghanistan are barred from leaving the house without a male family member and are restricted from working in some places.

Cricket Australia’s position was “unambiguously” supported by the Australian Cricketers’ Association.

In a statement released to Twitter, the ACA said, “What is happening currently in Afghanistan is a human rights issue that transcends the game of cricket.”

“And, while we’d love to see guys like Rashid Khan play against Australia, hosting this Test match cannot be considered if that same opportunity to play the game is not available. Brief News from Washington Newsday.