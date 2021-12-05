‘If we are honest,’ Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, says of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager of Manchester United, does not expect his team to challenge title-chasing Liverpool, Manchester City, or Chelsea anytime soon.

Rangnick’s reign at Old Trafford begins tonight, with Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace.

After recent humiliations at the hands of Liverpool and City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under increasing pressure, driving the former United manager towards the exit.

The German is adamant that United supporters do not get too excited about what they can achieve in his six months at the club.

“I am more than optimistic,” the new United manager remarked, “but I also have to be realistic.”

“Our team fell 5-0 against Liverpool five weeks ago, and if we’re being honest, it might have been a lot worse.”

“It was 2-0 against City, but it could have been more.”

“Winning the point at Chelsea was crucial, but how about the performance?” I’m not sure. We got three shots on goal to their 24.

“At this point, it’s unrealistic to expect me to rival the top Premier League managers in the coming weeks or months.”

“Right now, my priority is Crystal Palace, followed by Young Boys, Norwich, Brighton, and Brentford.”

“The games against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Man City will take place in March and April, and that’s when I’ll respond to the challenge question.”

Jurgen Klopp has cited Rangnick as an inspiration, and the former RB Leipzig manager has compared Klopp’s high-energy tactical approach to his own.

The 63-year-old is well aware that he cannot expect his players to develop into ‘pressing monsters’ in the early stages of his tenure at Old Trafford.

“It’s safe to say my football isn’t a slow waltz!” When asked if he can reproduce Klopp’s ‘heavy metal football,’ Rangnick responded no.

“Jurgen and I have been acquaintances since 1997. I wasn’t his mentor; that honor went to a coach named Wolfgang Frank, but we’ve always kept in touch and had an excellent working relationship. We have mutual respect and will continue to do so.

“In terms of Jurgen, I’m not that different.”

