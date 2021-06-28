If the game against Germany goes to a shootout, England is the favorite, according to a penalty specialist.

For his 2014 book Twelve Yards: The Art and Psychology of the Perfect Penalty Kick, journalist Ben Lyttleton interviewed psychologists, sports scientists, and sportsmen about the factors that led to some of the most notable successes and failures in shootouts.

The Three Lions’ recurrent losses in tournament penalty shootouts, particularly two losses to the Germans, sparked the notion.

However, England has won its previous two head-to-head shootouts since it was written, which Lyttleton attributes to manager Gareth Southgate and the lessons he learned through his own “penalty trauma” at Euro 96.

Southgate had clearly “gone about to shift the narrative” after becoming England manager, according to Lyttleton, by employing a three-word mantra: “Own the shootout.”

This significantly more serious approach to spot-kicks involved far more penalty practice, including simulating the situation by encouraging players to take penalties while weary and, in some cases, advising them where to place their shots based on previous analyses.

“The second thing Southgate urged the players to do was practice the walk – it seems basic, but it didn’t happen in the past,” he continued. As a result, they would practice walking from the center circle to the designated point.

“Many players have described it as a terrifying moment… If no one has ever done it before, and you do it for the first time in front of a global audience with the nation’s hopes riding on your shoulders, it’s understandable that you might not be able to perform your best penalty kick in that situation without any practice.”

England’s victory in shootouts against Colombia and Switzerland, according to Lyttleton, gave him confidence that they were now better prepared than the teams that knocked them out in Italia 90 and Euro 96.

He stated, “These are clear teachings that are going through to the players: focus on your breathing, take your time, and train with purpose.”

