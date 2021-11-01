If the Dolphins continue to put off a deal, the Texans are unlikely to move their troubled quarterback.

If no club fulfills their expectations for Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans appear to be ready to go.

Cal McNair, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, is not willing to wait for the team to complete the agreement to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler.

Houston, according to ESPN, has no intention of settling for a contract that falls short of their expectations.

As a result, Watson may have to wait until the offseason to fulfill his ambition of joining another NFL team.

His preferred destination is said to be the Dolphins, and he is only ready to waive his no-trade clause for them.

Although the Dolphins are aware that they are in the lead for the services of the 26-year-old quarterback, it appears that the Texans’ heightened demands have prompted them to backtrack, according to NBC Sports.

This isn’t the only one that has gotten general manager Nick Caseiro thinking, as I mentioned in a previous post.

Apart from refusing to budge for the reimbursement, Miami is concerned about 22 civil complaints of alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Aside from that, the polarizing quarterback is facing ten criminal complaints, two of which were made by people who have yet to file a lawsuit against him.

Watson, on the other hand, has yet to be charged with a crime.

Miami is presumably taking this into account, knowing that if Watson is to join the Dolphins, he will almost certainly face punishment and will miss some games.

The Dolphins, like most organizations, do not want to trade for a player who cannot be put to good use.

The NFL has recognized that it cannot make a decision on any disciplinary action against Watson until it has further information.

Other teams linked to Watson include the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles, in addition to Miami.