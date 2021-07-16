If the Brighton deal goes through, Arsenal’s target anticipates new challenges.

Brighton’s Ben White is well aware that if Arsenal and Brighton reach an agreement, he will face a fresh task.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal, who have already made two bids for the center-back.

The Gunners made an initial £40 million ($55.3 million) approach for White, but it was rejected.

It would be fascinating to see if an enhanced offer of £47 million ($65 million) is enough to entice the 23-year-old away from the Falmer Stadium.

White, for one, is said to be eager to make the transfer and take on a new challenge.

According to Sky Sports, Brighton would not stand in the way of the defender as long as their asking price is reached.

In exchange for White, the Seagulls are reportedly seeking £50 million with bonuses ($69 million).

The monies would be utilized to recruit a replacement for the English player as well as to fill other squad positions.

White is well aware that his name has been connected to Arsenal in recent years.

But, for the time being, he chooses to hold off on believing anything until an official statement is made.

White told Football 365, “It’s good, it’s occurred quite a bit over the previous two years, there’s been a lot of commotion.” “Not at all. You have no idea what is true and what is not. As a result, there’s no use in discussing it.”

If Arsenal and Brighton reach an agreement, White understands he’ll have to fight hard to earn his spot.

For the center-back position, he will be up against Gabriel, Rob Holding, Callum Chambers, and Pablo Mari.

There’s also William Saliba to contend with if those names aren’t enough. The Gunners signed the 20-year-old to a £27 million ($37.33 million) contract in July 2019, but he is yet to make his first-team appearance.