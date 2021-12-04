If the Blazers trade happens, Damian Lillard’s preferred destination will be revealed, according to NBA rumors.

Damian Lillard has undoubtedly been the most talked-about player in the NBA this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to find success this season, losing 12 of their first 23 games and falling short of the.500 mark. On top of that, there has been turbulence inside the franchise’s administration, and now star player Lillard is believed to be considering quitting the organization.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested on Friday’s “NBA Countdown” that if Lillard ever decides to leave Portland, the New York Knicks will be his favored destination. He did say, though, that “someone in Lillard’s camp” want him to try out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Stephen A. Smith just revealed on ‘NBA Countdown’ that Dame Lillard would target New York if he ever wanted/asked to leave. ‘There are those in his camp who want him to give Philadelphia a higher priority,’ he adds. Sixers insider and Philadelphia Voice writer Kyle Neubeck cited Smith as saying.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

The six-time NBA All-Star has already denied rumors that he is considering leaving the Blazers.

All of it has been and will continue to be rumors, according to Lillard, who has reasons to stay with the Blazers, one of which being the hiring of Detroit Pistons icon Chauncey Billups as the team’s new head coach.

“Everyone thinks they know what I’m thinking and what I’m going to do,” she says, “but I’m not leaving Portland, you know?” In October, Lillard told The Athletic’s Jason Quick.

He said, “I think a significant part of (my change in thinking) was me and Chauncey’s chats, and where we see things the same.” “I’m not going to go into the specifics of our chat, but it’s rare that people see what I see when I speak to them.” There aren’t many people who see what I see when I’m watching a game or observing people. But he sees a lot of what I see. As a result, that was extremely essential to me. That was, like, a major deal.” Lillard’s trade links are said to have been aided by the firing of the Blazers’ longstanding president Neil Olshey.

Lillard recently stated that he has “always had a really excellent relationship” with Olshey, and now, some reports claim that the executive’s departure signifies the beginning of the end of the “Dame” era in Portland, and that as a result, some changes may be imminent.