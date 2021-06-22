If Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons had played together, Shaquille O’Neal claims he would have knocked Simmons out.

Shaquille O’Neal provided a critical evaluation of Ben Simmons, claiming that if the two shared a locker room, he would “knock out” the Philadelphia 76ers guard.

After another poor effort in the Sixers’ 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons took the majority of the responsibility for his team’s elimination from the playoffs.

On Sunday night, the three-time All-Star had five points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds while only shooting four times from the field and twice from the foul line.

After the game, Simmons told ESPN, “I ain’t shooting great from the line this series.” “I wasn’t there offensively. I didn’t go above and beyond for my teammates. […] There are many things I need to work on.”

O’Neal was not impressed by Simmons’ admission.

After the game, the four-time NBA champion and NBA on TNT broadcaster told his colleagues in the studio, “I like what he said, but it doesn’t take seven games for you to recognize you’re not playing well.”

“Let’s get this straight. Be assertive. That’s all I’m looking for. Simply put, be aggressive. I’m not interested in hearing all of your [excuses]. Stop that, cut it out. […] If he was in my locker room, I would have knocked his a** out.”

Shaq on Ben Simmons’ postgame comments: “if he was in my locker room i would have knocked his ass out.” pic.twitter.com/YmzfU4zHs8

— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 21, 2021

In the seven games against the Hawks, Simmons shot 33 percent from the free-throw line, bringing his overall average for the 2021 playoffs down to 34.2 percent. According to data from ESPN Stats and Information, that was the lowest percentage in NBA history for a player with at least 70 free throw attempts in the postseason.

Simmons’ struggles were the ignominious ending of a series that will go down in Philadelphia’s lore as a litany of blown chances. The Sixers, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, took a 2-1 lead in the series, before squandering 18-point and 26-point advantages in Game 4 and Game 5 respectively.

O’Neal wasn’t alone in criticizing Simmons’ abject display, with Twitter predictably merciless after the Sixers’ latest capitulation.

