If Scotland defeats Croatia, they will qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

After Monday’s results, Scotland will almost certainly qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stage if they defeat Croatia.

After groups B and C both concluded with the third-placed teams on three points, Steve Clarke’s squad was given even more motivation to beat the World Cup runners-up at Hampden.

Scotland will increase to four points if they beat Croatia on Tuesday, ensuring they would at least qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The Tartan Army were looking for a clear winner in the match between Austria and Ukraine, and Christoph Baumgartner’s goal gave Scotland’s World Cup qualifying rivals a 1-0 win, securing their place in the competition and leaving Ukraine on three points.

With Denmark’s first win of the tournament, a 4-1 thumping of Russia, and Belgium’s 2-0 victory against Finland, both losers in Group B were left with three points.

If the Czech Republic defeats England at Wembley and overcomes a three-goal lead, Clarke’s side can still finish second.