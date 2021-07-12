If Rafa Benitez gives him a chance, Everton have already made the perfect summer signing.

Moise Kean has returned to Finch Farm.

After watching Everton beat Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday, the Italian is back in pre-season training, but his future remains uncertain.

Kean spent the season on loan with PSG, where he scored 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games, including 12 starts, and three goals in the Champions League.

Everton should do everything they can to persuade the former Juventus star to stay for the long term, despite the Blues having already rejected a loan move from the Parisians and ruling out a temporary switch this summer.

Granted, he only played 31 times in his one and only Premier League season with the Blues, scoring twice.

However, he only made 25 appearances from the bench, and he wasn’t given much opportunity to have an impact on games, which might be impossible at such a young age in the Premier League.

With his aggressive running style and determination to get a shot off even in tight situations, he showed flashes of great quality on the pitch.

And someone who was willing to run at the opponent and carry the ball and the team upfield before creating quality at the finish was something the Blues lacked last season. Kean has demonstrated in flashes that he is capable of doing so.

It’s evident that the Blues require some creative reinforcements this summer, but they also require players who can consistently put the ball in the back of the net when given the chance. And, other from Calvert-Lewin, Everton didn’t have many options.

If Everton are to develop next season, they will need a player of Kean’s skill, and with a fresh start under Rafa Benitez and a successful loan at a large club under his belt, the Toffees may see a different player than the one who toiled two seasons ago.

He’s played for PSG and Juventus at the greatest level, yet he’s not good enough for the Premier League’s 10th best team?

That can’t possibly be correct.

The Blues have made a number of transfer market blunders in the past. The summary comes to a close.