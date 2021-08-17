If Niguez or Rice become available, a Manchester United legend urges the club to sign them.

The transfer season closes on August 31, however some clubs throughout Europe are still making signings, which might include Manchester United.

Paul Pogba’s brilliant four assists from midfield and Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick helped the team start their English Premier League season with a commanding 5-1 victory over longstanding rivals Leeds United.

Guests who have recently arrived Jadon Sancho made his first appearance in the game after replacing Daniel James in the 77th minute, and Raphael Varane was introduced to the audience before kickoff.

With their sights set on a top-four finish in the Premier League, the Red Devils may require another player to complete their squad.

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United icon who is now a BT Sport TV analyst, was questioned on his FIVE Youtube channel by co-host Joel Beya to clarify when he indicated there will be more signings for Manchester United.

“I believe that if the right player becomes available at the right price, Ole [Gunnar] Solskjaer will go grab him,” Ferdinand remarked. “The issue is, who’s out there and who might be a good match?”

Ferdinand then listed Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid and Declan Rice of West Ham United as ideal signings for the club.

“Saul Niguez would be ideal, because his release clause was £160 million ($221.6 million) just a few years ago. It’s currently [about £40-50 million ($55.4-69.3 million), I believe]. That is a reasonable fee for someone with Champions League expertise in today’s game. Niguez is one of my favorite authors. I believe you can do it if you can get him in this window.”

Ferdinand admires Rice’s contribution to the England national team’s bid for the 2020 European Championships.

Rice can thrive wherever he goes, he feels, whether he stays at West Ham United or moves to Manchester United.

Manchester United has a plethora of options to consider before the transfer window closes, and one of them may be the signing of either Niguez or Rice.