If Marc Gasol leaves, the Lakers may need a backup big man, according to NBA rumors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have some available roster places, and it’s thought that getting a guard and a wingman is their top goal. If reports are genuine, a center might be added to that list if Marc Gasol does not return to the purple and gold next season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Gasol is not a lock to return to the Lakers for the 2021-22 season. Despite the 36-year-old claiming following Spain’s quarterfinal loss to the United States in the Tokyo Olympics that he expects to finish his contract with the purple and gold, this is the case.

However, as previously said, Gasol’s alternatives are not restricted to the Lakers. He could end his basketball career with the Catalan club.

According to reports, the Spanish club has been watching the 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, with general manager Juan Carlos Navarro hoping to pair him with his older brother, Pau Gasol.

There’s also a chance that the three-time All-Star will join another NBA team, especially one in need of a big man. As of this writing, no team has been substantially linked to Gasol.

The Lakers would be shorthanded in the center position if Gasol were to go. Dwight Howard returned to the team, but it was agreed that he would share time in the center with Gasol.

Anthony Davis could be forced to play center next season, a position in which he is not particularly comfortable. However, unless the Lakers sign another big man, “The Brow” may have to adjust and play center next season.

The Lakers could look into free agency to see who’s out there. DeMarcus Cousins is one guy who could be linked if Gasol goes.

Cousins was close to signing a one-year deal with the Lakers in 2019. However, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the offseason ended that opportunity.

He never had the opportunity to play for the Purple and Gold, instead opting to play for the Houston Rockets in 2020-21 and the Los Angeles Clippers last season.