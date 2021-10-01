If Manchester United fail to beat Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made an explanation.

If Manchester United’s under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team fails to beat Everton on Saturday, he already has a ready-made explanation.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner five minutes into stoppage time at home to Villarreal on Wednesday relieved the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as United came from behind to win 2-1. United had lost three of their previous four matches, including back-to-back reversals at Old Trafford against West Ham United and Aston Villa, as well as a Champions League upset at Young Boys.

Despite spending a lot of money on Ronaldo and other costly signings like Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, United have had a mixed start to the season.

Their early Saturday match against Everton (kick-off 12:30pm) has echoes of the two clubs’ encounter at Goodison Park last season, when United had a 60-hour turnaround following their 2-1 Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Solskjaer slammed the television schedulers at the time, stating to BT Sport, “We were set up to fail.”

“As I have stated, I’d like to discuss the kick-off time.

“They set the boys up for failure. We’ve got Luke Shaw hurt today because we went to Turkey; we’ve already played a lot of games this season; we went to Turkey on Wednesday night, returned on Thursday morning, and now we’re playing Saturday in a midday kick-off; it’s a complete disaster.

“I can’t say enough good things about the guys’ character. Those young men are deserving of better than to be tossed out here to fail.”

Indeed, United got off to a lethargic start at Goodison Park, with Everton taking the lead through Bernard on 19 minutes.

The visitors, however, came back to win 3-1, thanks to a Bruno Fernandes brace (25, 32) and a last-minute goal from Edison Cavani.

After losing 4-0 to United in a pre-season friendly, Rafa Benitez will be looking for a more energetic performance, similar to the Blues’ 3-3 draw at Old Trafford last season, which was achieved by a stoppage time goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

BT Sport has agreed to change their customary time slot in response to protests from managers such as Solskjaer.