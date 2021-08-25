If Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid, PSG are rumored to be interested in Everton forward.

The summer transfer window is about to close, and attention has once again been drawn to France.

Real Madrid approached Paris Saint-Germain with a big €160 million ($188 million) offer for World Cup champion Kylian Mbappe, but the club declined, preferring to wait for a price in the €200 million ($235 million) range.

However, if Mbappe does depart for the Bernabeu, Everton forward Richarlison has been named as his replacement by Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain appears to have played a role in the club’s choice to recruit Richarlison, given the two have previously played together for Brazil’s national team.

Everton have had the 24-year-old striker since 2018, after paying a £35 million ($48 million) transfer fee to Watford.

The Brazilian has 34 goals in 107 appearances for Everton and has been a major element of the club’s attacking game plan since then.

Richarlison boosted his player profile by performing admirably at the Copa America and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when he was a member of Brazil’s gold-medal winning team.

With one goal and one assist thus far in the English Premier League season for Everton, he is off to a tremendous start.

His market value is estimated to be around £50 million ($68.6 million) by Transfermarkt.

According to The Athletic, Richarlison and James Rodriguez are both considering their futures at Everton following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

Rodriguez has gone to great lengths to persuade Everton fans to want him out of the club as soon as possible after being given permission to speak to other teams, including AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain has also reached out to Richarlison as a precautionary measure ahead of Mbappe’s departure.

Many believed that the big-name deals had already been completed as the transfer window drew to a close, but recent events with Mbappe suggest that this may be the final big transfer of the summer.

Richarlison will join a Paris Saint-Germain side that stunned the football world by signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona in the hopes of forming a triple threat assault with Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi.