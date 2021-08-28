If Juventus signs Cristiano Ronaldo’s’replacement,’ Real Madrid might complete Mbappe’s transfer, according to reports.

With Cristiano Ronaldo poised to return to Manchester United, Juventus is now eyeing Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard as a viable “alternative,” according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Hazard is currently Juve’s primary priority, despite reports that he would become a marginal player at Real Madrid following the possible arrival of Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the source.

The Belgian would want to stay at Bernabeu, but he also wants to join a club that will play him often and make him “feel important,” which Los Blancos may not be able to provide with Mbappe around.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is desperate to get Mbappe and is currently “shortening” its team to accommodate the PSG striker, according to Goal.

According to the report, Carlo Ancelotti’s side is putting Hazard accessible on the market because the club is already planning to sign Mbappe.

After their initial offer was rejected by the Parisians, Los Blancos reportedly submitted a “improved” €170 million ($200 million) proposal for the World Cup winner. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the source, PSG is now open to the possibility that Mbappe may leave the club after the player refused to renew his contract.

Despite persistent reports that Mbappe is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, Ancelotti reiterated that the decision is not his to make.

“It’s something the club deals with,” Ancelotti explained. “I get that it’s intriguing, but I’m sorry, but I’m at a loss for words.”

Prior to Mbappe, Ronaldo was extensively linked with a return to Real Madrid in what might have been a stunning move.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, however, quickly put an end to the “rumors” before returning to Manchester United.

“More than disrespecting me as a man and a player, the frivolous way in which my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs engaged in these speculations, as well as their players and staff,” Ronaldo said on Instagram.

He went on to say, “My story at Real Madrid has been written.” “It’s been recorded,” says the narrator. In numbers and words, trophies and titles, records and headlines. It’s on display in the Bernabeu Stadium Museum, and it’s on everyone’s mind who supports the club.”

