If Jurgen Klopp gets his transfer ‘wish,’ Liverpool will have to pay £67 million.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing this summer was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

The number of reports linking Liverpool to potential new recruits has increased as the transfer season approaches.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Raphinha is a forward for Leeds United.

Gianluigi Longari is a journalist with Sport Italia.

Chelsea has joined Liverpool in the hunt to recruit the Brazil international, according to the report.

Raphinha has impressed Liverpool scouts, but it is unlikely that he will join the club in January.

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to bring the 24-year-old from Elland Road to Stamford Bridge next summer, according to the Italian newspaper.

Raphinha has also been linked with Bayern Munich in recent days, while Liverpool was rumored to be interested last summer.

Luis Diaz is a winger for Porto.

Pipe Sierra is a journalist.

Liverpool are’very interested’ in signing Diaz, according to the source, with Jurgen Klopp eager to bring the star to Anfield ‘as soon as feasible.’

However, according to the source, Porto are unwilling to negotiate a deal for the Colombian international in the coming months.

If Liverpool were to express an interest in signing Diaz, they would have to pay €80 million (£67 million) to trigger his release clause.

It’s also been said that if Liverpool waits until the summer, they would be able to get a deal done for the 24-year-old for between €50m (£42m) and €60m (£50m).

El Nacional is a national newspaper in Mexico.

Liverpool has emerged as a prospective summer destination for Valverde, according to the article.

The Uruguay international is said to have fallen out of favor with Real manager Carlo Ancelotti and may seek a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

