‘If it is feasible,’ Rafa Benitez says of Everton’s ‘difficult’ January transfer.

Rafael Benitez, the manager of Everton, has expressed his optimism that the club will be more active in the following transfer windows.

Following Benitez’s arrival following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising exit, the Toffees had a modest summer window, with Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Salomon Rondon joining on free transfers, while Demarai Gray signed for a little fee.

Although Townsend and Gray have proven to be wise investments thus far, the team’s lack of investment in important areas has left them short in key areas, causing them to battle for form following many injuries.

Everton have been without Dominic Calvert-Lewin since the third game of the Premier League season, and Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Yerry Mina have also missed games due to fitness concerns.

Given the Toffees’ need to comply with Financial Fair Play standards, it’s unlikely they’ll splash the cash in January, despite the fact that they were able to unload a high-earning player in James Rodriguez to Al-Rayyan.

Benitez claimed it will be difficult to conduct business in January in an interview with Leon Osman on Everton’s official YouTube channel, but he is hoping that there will be greater flexibility for changing the squad in future transfer windows.

“We spent the money we had on hand.” We have the squad and the team that we have. And [at the start of the season], we did exceptionally well because everything was in order.

“Something may go wrong as soon as you have injuries or make blunders as a manager – tactics or substitutions.” It’s all about how you react to these situations.

“I believe we are gradually achieving this balance, perhaps by bringing in a variety of players to ensure that we maintain this consistency and approach.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I know the city and I know the fans.” We have a clear idea of what we want and are capable of achieving it right now.

“It’s not easy, and January, in particular, is a difficult market since there aren’t many excellent options.”

