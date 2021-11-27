‘If I’m being honest, I was mistaken about Liverpool’s transfer choice,’ Paul Merson acknowledges.

Following Liverpool’s victory over Southampton on Saturday, Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson was proven wrong by Diogo Jota.

At Anfield, Liverpool won 4-0, with the Portuguese international scoring twice in the first half.

Jota’s strike was his seventh Premier League goal of the season and his eighth overall as he tries to cut the gap on Mohamed Salah.

Merson hailed the 24-year-old after the game, acknowledging that he was mistaken in thinking he’d have trouble breaking into the team.

“I loved him when he went there; I thought he was a brilliant player at Wolves, and I believed there was no chance he was going to play in this club.” With [Roberto] Firmino, there’s no way “After the game, he spoke to Sky Sports News.

“When Firmino isn’t playing, Jota takes his place, and if I’m being honest, he’s settled in faster than snow.

“He’s been nothing short of fantastic, and he’s simply kept it up.”

Since joining Liverpool from Wolves in September last year, Jota has scored 21 goals in all competitions.

Firmino is now out with a hamstring injury, so he’s got a lot of playing time in recent weeks.

After the game, Jota told Sky Sports, “I take advantage of playing for a fantastic squad.” “It’s fortunate for me that I can score goals, and maybe I’ll be able to do so in the future.””