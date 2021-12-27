If he moves to Europe, Manchester United’s $20 million target could miss the 2022 World Cup [details].

Julian Alvarez, a transfer target for Manchester United, has been advised against travelling to Europe in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Former River Plate president Rodolfo D’Onofrio claims that if Alvarez quits the club next year, he will miss the 2022 World Cup. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar between November and December.

“I informed Julián at some time that staying in River in 2022 would be convenient for him. He will have the opportunity to play in the World Cup, and I believe he will be a starter because of his talent and quality. Because it’s an eruption of what he has, and he’ll be superior at all times. However, if he travels to Europe, he will miss the World Cup due to acclimatization and other issues with the players “TNT Sports spoke with D’Onofrio.

With his solid performances over the last year or so, the 21-year-old has earned the attention of practically every top European team. In 21 competitive matches for River Plate in the 2021-22 season, Alvarez has scored 18 goals and assisted on another seven.

The contract of Alvarez with River Plate will expire in the summer of 2022. Because the Argentine has yet to sign a contract extension, he will be able to begin talks with overseas clubs on January 1.

River Plate would not give up one of its top players for nothing. If Alvarez’s contract situation does not change in the next days, Los Millonarios will attempt to cash in on him in January. The center forward has a $20 million release clause in his deal.

“The 20 million dollar clause is worth not departing as a fan. It denotes that it is incomparably valuable. Julián is invaluable to River. But I also recognize that, at some point, a footballer will make such fantastic proposals that it will be tough to keep them because they will pay you the exit clause “D’Onofrio went on to say.

Alvarez, who made his Argentina national team debut earlier this year, has made five appearances for the senior team thus far.

According to soccer media outlet The Hard Tackle, Manchester United has made an offer for the 21-year-old forward ahead of the January transfer window. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

