If England wins Euro 2020, England fans in Liverpool are calling for a bank holiday.

One England supporter in Liverpool encouraged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “do the right thing” in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final by declaring a Bank Holiday.

Liverpool fans have voiced their opinions on a possible bank holiday, stating that they would welcome a Monday off as Gareth Southgate seeks to become the first England manager to win the European Championship.

After overcoming Denmark in extra-time, England fans were out in force in Liverpool city centre as the Three Lions met Italy in their first final in 55 years.

With the final going off at 8 p.m. on Sunday, numerous schools around the country texted parents to allow their children to come in at a later hour.

If Gareth Southgate’s team makes history by winning the European Championships for the first time, there have been requests and petitions for a national holiday.

“It’s a piece of history, and hopefully a successful one that England can add,” one fan told the ECHO. I’d be overjoyed if tomorrow was a bank holiday.”

“Absolutely (I’d) enjoy a Bank Holiday, if it’s a week later the kids are off anyway,” Sam Nightingale added.

Although a petition on the Parliament website garnered 320,000 signatures, Johnson remained tight-lipped, denying that an announcement before the final would be made.

“I believe that would be tempting fate; let us see what happens,” he remarked.

“I don’t want to predict the outcome of Sunday’s match,” his official spokesperson remarked. We obviously want England to win the final and go all the way, and we’ll lay out our plans after that.”