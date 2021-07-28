If England is stabbed, it will allow unrestricted travel from the United States and the European Union.

The UK government said on Wednesday that anyone who are fully vaccinated in the United States and the European Union (excluding France) will be permitted to travel to England without having to go through quarantine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted, “We’re assisting reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends.”

The policy will take effect on August 2 at 4:00 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Travellers who have been fully immunize with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country on the British government’s “amber” traffic light list without having to stay at home for ten days.

They will still have to complete a pre-departure test and another test on their second day in England.

Due to the government’s worry about the “permanent presence” of the Beta form, which is thought to be more resistant to immunizations, separate rules will continue to apply to people arriving from France.

Those not completely vaccinated who travel from an amber list nation, which includes most of Europe and the United States, will be sent to quarantine upon arrival.

“By allowing quarantine-free travel for visitors who have been completely vaccinated in European countries and the United States, we’re taking another step toward normalcy, bringing friends and families together and boosting UK businesses,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The government also stated that foreign cruises will resume.

“This is progress we can all be proud of,” Shapps stated.

Britain is experiencing a new wave of the virus due to the Delta variety, albeit case counts have decreased in recent weeks and more than 70% of individuals have been properly vaccinated.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland’s devolved governments determine their own health policies and international travel laws, but are engaging with London on a UK-wide approach.

The news on Wednesday was greeted positively by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

“Ending quarantine restrictions for fully-vaccinated arrivals from the US and EU is a big step towards that goal,” Tom Thackray, CBI director of infrastructure, said.

“The announcement will provide a big boost to the struggling travel industry.”

Virgin Atlantic said it was “ready to engage with the government to ensure that new laws are implemented smoothly.”

“We now urge the UK government to go even farther and bring the United States into the UK’s ‘green’ camp. Brief News from Washington Newsday.