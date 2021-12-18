If COVID puts back behind closed doors, all Everton and Liverpool Premier League games will be’shown on TV.’

Should football be played behind closed doors again in the New Year, the Premier League is reportedly planning to broadcast every match on television.

According to the Daily Mail, a backup plan is in place, with staggered kick-off timings returning and all games being broadcast on Sky Sports and BT Sport, as well as Amazon Prime and the BBC.

The Premier League has no plans to limit the capacity of football stadiums, according to the article, but they will be governed by the government and any national limitations imposed.

According to stories in the media this week, plans are being drawn up for a two-week lockdown following Christmas, which may begin as early as December 27.

For the third day in a row, the UK has confirmed a record number of Covid cases, sparking calls for a two-week ‘circuit breaker’ to halt the spread of the Omicron form.

Over the recent week, a number of Premier League matches have been postponed due to an increase in the number of cases inside squads.

Everton’s match against Leicester City this weekend has been postponed because to an outbreak in the Foxes’ squad.

Liverpool are one of just eight teams in action this weekend, despite having a bunch of suspected Covid cases after Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho all missed the win over Newcastle United.

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, agreed on Thursday that major sporting events are among the most vulnerable to change if new limitations are imposed.

Following the first shutdown in 2020, the Premier League was compelled to pay broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport £223 million after matches were halted in March.

According to the Mail, a special conference for club executives will be held on Monday, followed by meetings with all 20 managers and club captains later in the week.