If confronted with familiar German foes, Jadon Sancho is ready to exploit the opportunity.

Jadon Sancho is ready to seize his chance and show everyone what he can do, with the England winger sure that if he is released against Germany, he will get the better of some known faces.

All eyes will be on Tuesday’s crucial European Championship last-16 clash at Wembley Stadium, where over 40,000 fans will be roaring for the Three Lions.

England went undefeated in Group D, with 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic sandwiching a 0-0 tie with Scotland, but the team’s excellent defense has yet to be matched by attacking prowess.

With Sancho’s problems in front of goal, questions have been raised as to why he has yet to be fully utilized, with only six minutes off the bench against the Czech Republic being his only Euro 2020 playing time to date.

But the promising 21-year-old isn’t letting his frustrations get the best of him, and the Borussia Dortmund winger is prepared to step up if called upon when Germany visits.

Sancho stated of his major tournament debut at Wembley, “It was obviously special to get my first minutes in the game.”

“It’s something I’ll never forget, and hopefully, in the future, I’ll be able to receive more minutes in games and just take my time when I get the chance to play. I’ll demonstrate my abilities to everyone.

“In Germany, I know a lot of the players. Week in and week out, I play against them.

“Seeing them with their national team is very interesting, so maybe, if I participate, I will know the ins and outs of what players can do.”

When asked if knowing the German players from his experience in the Bundesliga will help him, Sancho answered, “Definitely.”

“Perhaps not for the others because they obviously play in the Premier League, but definitely for me and Jude (Bellingham) because we know what players can and can’t do, as well as their specializations. Yes, that is a significant boost.”

Sancho is unlikely to stay in Germany for much longer as negotiations between Dortmund and Manchester United about a lucrative transfer continue.