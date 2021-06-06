If Celtic let Kristoffer Ajer to depart, he is expected to rise to the top.

Celtic team-mate Kristoffer Ajer, who wants to leave Parkhead, has been supported by Stephen Welsh to reach the summit if he gets his desire.

The Norwegian international has added to the Celtic supporters’ misery, who are already hurting from the club’s failed attempt to sign Eddie Howe, by saying that it is time for him to leave.

The 23-year-Celtic old’s contract has one year left on it, but he believes it would be best if Celtic sold him now.

Ajer has been linked with a £6 million move to Steve Bruce’s Premier League relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Welsh, a Parkhead youth, believes his defensive partner’s quality will ensure he has a choice of future clubs.

Welsh added, “Kris has been wonderful for the previous four or five years — he’s been so nice, especially when I first came into the team.”

“He has been a huge assistance to me. Whatever occurs, occurs. But he’s a wonderful player, and I’m confident he’ll be able to compete at the highest level.

“Will it be difficult to replace him? That can be said of every player who leaves Celtic. We’ll figure it out. I think we’ll be ok since he’s still a Celtic player.

“When we were working together as a team, I thought we were a good match. He has performed admirably. Day in and day out, he’s a fantastic character for the team.

“He’s a vivacious individual. First and foremost, he’s a fantastic player who also serves as a solid team leader.”

Scotland’s Under-21 international star Welsh was in action for Scot Gemmill’s side in two friendly matches against Northern Ireland this week and is now looking forward to a break after an emotionally demanding season that saw manager Neil Lennon resign as the club’s 10-year winning streak came to an end.

Celtic have yet to name a permanent successor despite the passage of 103 days after Lennon’s departure.

Ange Postecoglou, the Yokohama F Marinos coach, is apparently closing in on the position, with Australian media reporting that he plans to fly into Glasgow on Thursday to begin a 10-day quarantine period before taking over.

Welsh people can only hope. (This is a brief piece.)