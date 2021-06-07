If Ange Postecoglou takes the Celtic position, he will be responsible for quarantine.

According to Paul Lambert, Ange Postecoglou’s start as Celtic manager does not have to be impeded by a 10-day quarantine.

On Thursday, the Greek-born Australian is due to travel in Glasgow to take over as Parkhead manager.

However, once the 55-year-old president of Yokohama F. Marinos lands in Scotland from Japan, which is on the UK Government’s amber travel list, he will be expected to isolate.

Although the Hoops have booked a preseason camp in Wales, it is unknown whether Postecoglou will be able to report for duty by July 5.

Another reason for the postponement is that