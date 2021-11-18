If a roster overhaul is approved, the Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring an Athletics slugger.

The New York Yankees are anticipated to make important additions to their roster this offseason, and Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics could be one of them.

According to analyst Jack Curry, New York has made queries about the All-Star player, but formal conversations have not yet begun between the two sides.

With Bob Melvin leaving the Athletics in the winter to take over as manager of the San Diego Padres, a roster change could be on the way.

Olson has been highlighted by Andy Martino of SNY as one of the players that could be traded if a changeup occurs.

The Yankees, on the other hand, would like to know what Oakland is looking for in return for the two-time Golden Glove winner.

Olson is coming off a strong season in which he hit.271/.371/.540 in 156 games with 35 doubles, 39 home runs, 111 RBI, and a 5.8 bWAR.

These were career highs for the 27-year-old, and they helped him earn a spot on his first All-Star team.

Apart from that, Olson was a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger finalist at first base last season.

Olson earned $5 million in 2021. In the 2022 season, he is arbitration-eligible and may earn up to $12 million. In 2023, he will be eligible for arbitration.

To make that work, the Yankees would have to give up some assets if they wanted Olson.

While nothing has been confirmed, one of the highly coveted prospects in outfielder Jasson Dominguez, as well as shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, might be part of a package for the All-Star slugger.

As of this writing, it all hinges on what the Athletics are most interested in.

It’s possible that this will only become clear after the Yankees and Athletics begin formal negotiations.