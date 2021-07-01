I’d love to have him as a brother, says Luke Shaw, who describes him as “so cool, so witty.” Saka Bukayo

Bukayo Saka may have impressed on the pitch for England at Euro 2020, but Luke Shaw has revealed that the teenager is also the Three Lions’ darling.

After keeping his spot for England’s last-16 win over Germany, the Arsenal winger was named man of the match in the last group-stage encounter and was also excellent in stretches.

Saka will now be looking to save his place in the team for Saturday’s quarter-final match in Rome against Ukraine.

Shaw, however, has played an important part in keeping the players happy off the field as they prepare for matches at their St George’s Park base.

Shaw told the Lion’s Den, “Honestly, I love him.”

“I’d love it if he was my child or anything; I adore him, and everybody in the squad will tell you how good a man he is.

I didn’t know him before I came to camp and had no idea what to expect from him, but I’ve gotten along so well with him that I’d like him to be my brother.

“He’s so laid-back, so amusing, and he makes everyone laugh without meaning to.

“It’s not that he’s a loud person; it’s just the way he is and speaks. Someone like that at the camp is beneficial, and he makes everyone laugh, and we all love and respect him for who he is.”

Shaw praised Saka’s on-field performances as well, despite the fact that the two had started the last two games.

When asked about Saka’s performances, Manchester United’s full-back answered, “He is incredible, isn’t he?”

“The alarming part is that he is still only 19 years old; he takes everything in stride and is unfazed by anything.

“He has been outstanding so far since he joined the team, and I keep pushing him to keep it up, and he keeps impressing everyone.”

Shaw revealed that he and Saka are the only two members of the group. (This is a brief piece.)