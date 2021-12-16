‘I’d like to invite Didi Hamann to my house,’ says Borussia Dortmund’s manager during a heated exchange with Liverpool icon.

After Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Greuther Fürth Furth on Wednesday night, Liverpool great Dietmar Hamann got into a furious argument with manager Marco Rose.

Following the defeat, Dortmund is only six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, but analyst Hamann was scathing of their performance.

All three points were earned thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland and a late strike from Donyell Malen, but the 2005 Champions League winner felt it ‘wasn’t enough.’

“You have 12:8 shots on goal against a relegation candidate [Dortmund 12-8 Furth], that’s not enough for me,” he said, according to Bild in Germany.

Rose was enraged by Hamann’s remarks, stating it wasn’t the first time the former Red had criticized his team.

He remarked, “Didi Hamann nails against Borussia Dortmund.” “This isn’t the first time this has happened. And I don’t believe that is acceptable.” “Didi Hamann doesn’t nail, he just delivers his opinion,” TV host Patrick Wasserzieher remarked. Rose responded, ” “We are aware that we had a terrible Champions League season [in which they failed to advance from their group].

“However, we have 34 points after 16 match days and have played some good games. We clearly don’t stand a chance [of winning the title]if we continue to play like we did today.

“However, we should be pleased that we are the only team in the Bundesliga attempting to keep Bayern.

“Yes, we have a strong team. However, we must also deal with several injuries and failures. And it’s for this reason that I say, “criticism isn’t always fair.”

“Didi Hamann is a thorn in Dortmund’s side… I’d like to invite Didi Hamann to Dortmund or to my home, and then I’d want to explain the situation to him.” Dortmund finished third in their Champions League group, behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon, and did not advance to the knockout stages of the competition.