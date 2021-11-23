‘I’d go with’ – Danny Murphy, ex-Liverpool midfielder, on the future Manchester United manager.

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool midfielder, feels ex-Reds manager Brendan Rodgers is the greatest candidate to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain has been heavily connected to the vacant role, but Murphy believes Rodgers’ experience as Liverpool manager qualifies him as a better contender.

Pochettino and Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, are both thought to be eager to leave their current positions if United come knocking.

Pochettino has yet to win a major title as a manager, while Rodgers’ Leicester City won the FA Cup last season.

“It doesn’t surprise me in the least that there’s a connection between Brendan and United,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“Do I believe he’d accept it?” Yes, I agree.

“I’d rather have Brendan than Pochettino.” I believe it was my Liverpool experience. He’s worked at a large club before and knows what to anticipate.

“I know Poch is at PSG, and I know he was at Tottenham – it’s a huge club, but being at Tottenham isn’t the same as being at Liverpool or Manchester United.”

“By managing Liverpool rather than Tottenham, he’s gained that little bit of extra experience.” They’re both good tactically.” Pochettino’s absence of a big title as a manager, according to ex-Red Murphy, makes him a ‘risk’ for United.

“Why aren’t you [United] shooting for the stars?” Why aren’t you striving for excellence? If Pochettino is the right man for the job, that’s great, but why is he the right man for the job?” Murphy went on to say.

“Because the fans wanted him before he battled at Tottenham 18 months ago?”

For me, he’s a manager who has yet to show he can win consistently at a high level team.

“He turned Tottenham into a competitive team by effectively coaching players, both collectively and individually.”

“At Spurs, he did a fantastic job with guys that wanted to be coached and improve.”