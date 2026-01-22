Iconic Arsenal Goals Against Manchester United Revisited

Arsenal fans can relive some of the club’s most thrilling moments against Manchester United with a new collection of memorable home goals. These strikes, which have electrified both Highbury and Emirates Stadium over the years, showcase the iconic spirit of this Premier League rivalry. From Thierry Henry’s unforgettable masterpiece to Declan Rice’s first goal in an Arsenal shirt, the video compilation brings these standout moments back to life.

Classic Arsenal Triumphs

As Arsenal prepares to face Manchester United once again, the club has curated a special video tribute celebrating its rich history of victories over the Red Devils. Over the years, both Highbury and the Emirates Stadium have witnessed breathtaking performances, and the latest highlight reel takes fans on a journey through some of the most electrifying goals ever scored at home against United.

Among the collection is the legendary Thierry Henry’s sensational goal, which has become an enduring symbol of the club’s attacking brilliance. Additionally, the video includes Declan Rice’s emotional first goal for Arsenal, marking a significant moment in the midfielder’s early career with the club.

Click the video above to enjoy these unforgettable goals that have had both Arsenal’s home grounds rocking in triumph against one of their fiercest rivals.