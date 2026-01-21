ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Request to Relocate 2026 T20 World Cup Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has delivered a firm blow to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), rejecting their request to relocate 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India. The decision, made in an emergency board meeting on January 21, 2026, gives Bangladesh 24 hours to accept the proposed schedule or risk being replaced by Scotland.

The ICC’s Decision

The ICC’s rejection comes after a series of security assessments, which found no credible threat to the Bangladeshi team in India, undermining the BCB’s primary concern. In a nearly unanimous vote, 14 of the 16 board members opted to uphold the original schedule. The ultimatum places Bangladesh in a difficult position, with the looming possibility of forfeiting their place in the World Cup.

If Bangladesh fails to confirm their participation by the end of business on Thursday, Scotland, the highest-ranked team not to qualify automatically, is poised to step in as their replacement. Such a move would be a significant blow to Bangladesh, both financially and reputationally, and would alter the dynamics of the tournament.

The firm stance taken by the ICC underscores its zero-tolerance approach toward political maneuvering affecting the tournament’s integrity. The global body has signaled that venue changes due to political tensions will not be tolerated, sending a strong message to other cricketing nations considering similar moves.

A Diplomatic Crisis for Bangladesh

The request to move the World Cup matches was seen by many as a strategic attempt to leverage political tensions between Bangladesh and India. However, the ICC has made it clear that the tournament will proceed according to plan, regardless of political pressure. The decision leaves Bangladesh in a corner: accept the terms and participate or risk global isolation within the cricketing community.

As the clock ticks down on the deadline, the future of Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup now hinges on the BCB’s response. The next 24 hours could determine whether Bangladesh remains a part of cricket’s most prestigious event or finds itself replaced by Scotland.