Ibrahima Konate’s statement to Liverpool follows his former teammate’s ‘excellent’ assessment of the trade.

Ibrahima Konate has been tipped to be a huge success at Liverpool after being dubbed a “fantastic defender” by one of his former teammates.

Following a season in which Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all out for extended periods of time and auxiliary replacements such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joined them on the treatment table, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp prioritized the position this summer.

The Reds made their first signing of the window when they activated Konate’s £36million release clause from RB Leipzig.

Switzerland international goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who was born in Cameroon, played alongside the France Under-21s star in the Bundesliga and has recommended him to shine at Anfield.

Mvogo – who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven – is quoted by The Mirror as saying: “Ibra Konate is such an incredible defender.”

“Due to a number of injuries this year, he was unable to perform to his full potential.

“He is one of the best young defenders I have ever seen, and I wish him the best of luck at Liverpool.

“I am confident he will excel there and demonstrate what a great player he is.

“I am confident he possesses all of the necessary characteristics to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses all of the attributes necessary for a defender.”

Mvogo also believes that, despite Konate’s relative inexperience – he is only 22 years old and has made less than 100 senior games for Leipzig – he possesses the necessary characteristics to shine at Liverpool.

“Ibra is a fantastic human being; she is truly lovely, extremely kind, and is always there for you,” he continued.

“It makes no difference whether you play for the club or work for the club; he treats everyone the same. He is such a sweetheart, and I wish him the best.”

