Ibrahima Konate responds to the Manchester United brawl with four questions for his prospective Liverpool teammate.

Before signing for Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate said that he chatted with Naby Keita.

The Reds’ only summer recruit has settled in well on Merseyside and has impressed in his early appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Before arriving at Liverpool, Konate admitted that he was curious about the club and opted to speak with Keita, a former RB Leipzig teammate, about life under Klopp.

The Frenchman has swiftly gained a following among fans, most notably for his performance in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford in October, when a cheeky grin went viral on social media.

As the Manchester United midfielder addressed him, Konate was seen laughing in the face of an enraged Fred.

Konate told Liverpoolfc.com, “I don’t know why I did this; it was natural, you know.”

“However, after the game, I received so many messages, and my buddies gave me the movies about 50 times.”

“I said, ‘No!'” says the narrator. Because, you know, that was natural. But that was amusing. “All I want to do is protect my family.” After the Reds activated his release clause at Leipzig, the Frenchman joined Liverpool for £36 million in the summer.

When Liverpool’s interest became obvious, Konate discussed the trade with ex-Leipzig teammate Keita.

Keita and Konate spent a year together in Germany before the Guinean moved to the Premier League, and Konate was blown away by his abilities.

“I did speak with him briefly.” The number five says, “I don’t have the words to express what he did in the German league; it was incredible.”

“I never inquired about the city since I come here for my work, to play football, and I don’t talk to strangers for the sake of going out.” I don’t require this.

“But, of course, if I speak with him, it’ll be about how the club is doing.” What is the club’s mentality like? What’s the status of the players? What’s the status of the coach? “Because if you don’t know someone, he can say anything, ‘Yes, I am like that,'” says the author. However, you must speak with someone who has known him for a long time, since he will give you the truth.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”