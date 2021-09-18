Ibrahima Konate makes his Liverpool debut, while Takumi Minamino gets a chance against Crystal Palace.

This afternoon, there’s one thing we can probably count on.

Crystal Palace will not be as cooperative as they were against Liverpool in their last three games, in which the Reds scored 13 goals without reply.

But it was back when Roy Hodgson was in charge. The Eagles are now under the hands of Patrick Vieira.

So, what should Jurgen Klopp do?

There will be adjustments. I’d put Virgil van Dijk back in the middle of the defense, and Ibrahima Konate, who cost £36 million, is ready to make his debut.

While Kostas Tsimikas will have to wait a few days for play, the rest of the backline will remain unaltered.

Thiago Alcantara is expected to start again in midfield, replacing Naby Keita, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson may play knowing they won’t be playing in the League Cup against Norwich City in midweek.

With Sadio Mane returning to the left and Diogo Jota going to the middle, Divock Origi’s brilliant but brief stay at the top comes to an end.

After a few surprises against AC Milan, you’d expect Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to have a more traditional lineup tonight.

However, this does not imply that the rotation will come to a halt. After benching Sadio Mane in midweek, Mohamed Salah is likely to get the night off against Norwich in the League Cup. With that in mind, Diogo Jota will be replaced against Palace, giving Takumi Minamino a chance to shine against the team against whom he scored his maiden Premier League goal.

Virgil van Dijk has certainly returned, and while Joel Matip’s playing three games in a week is concerning given his injury history, the first-choice back five has served Liverpool well this season, therefore it has been reinstated. Ibrahima Konate’s debut will have to wait till Norwich.

Let’s go for the A-Listers in midfield and give the fans what they want. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson have all been recalled. Glorious.

This weekend, Liverpool will go on an adventure into the unknown, while Crystal Palace is still figuring out who they are under new manager Patrick Vieira.

The former Arsenal captain has had a mixed start at Selhurst Park, with a comfortable defeat to Chelsea on the opening day followed by draws. “The summary has come to an end.”